Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PEP, SMG, SPG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total of 25,710 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.8% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring May 13, 2022, with 1,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,100 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) options are showing a volume of 2,595 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 259,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 478,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,300 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) options are showing a volume of 9,914 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 991,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,710 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,000 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

