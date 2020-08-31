Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PEN, CVS, M

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Penumbra Inc (Symbol: PEN), where a total of 1,374 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 137,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.8% of PEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 281,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of PEN. Below is a chart showing PEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 31,056 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.7% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 2,383 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,300 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 109,053 contracts, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares or approximately 45.6% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring September 11, 2020, with 24,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

