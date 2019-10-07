Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PD, AMGN, IBM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PagerDuty Inc (Symbol: PD), where a total volume of 3,312 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 331,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.6% of PD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 795,640 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,600 underlying shares of PD. Below is a chart showing PD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 10,911 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.7% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,300 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) options are showing a volume of 12,338 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 594 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,400 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PD options, AMGN options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.