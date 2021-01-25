Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PCH, FOSL, LMND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PotlatchDeltic Corp (Symbol: PCH), where a total of 2,620 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 262,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.8% of PCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 328,335 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,200 underlying shares of PCH. Below is a chart showing PCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Fossil Group Inc (Symbol: FOSL) saw options trading volume of 7,232 contracts, representing approximately 723,200 underlying shares or approximately 78.8% of FOSL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 918,040 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 1,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,000 underlying shares of FOSL. Below is a chart showing FOSL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) saw options trading volume of 43,193 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 74.9% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,800 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

