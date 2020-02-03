Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PCG, SNBR, INSM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG), where a total volume of 130,907 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 109.1% of PCG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 20,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of PCG. Below is a chart showing PCG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Sleep Number Corp (Symbol: SNBR) options are showing a volume of 3,818 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 381,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.5% of SNBR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 351,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,100 underlying shares of SNBR. Below is a chart showing SNBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Insmed Inc (Symbol: INSM) options are showing a volume of 10,299 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107% of INSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 962,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,600 underlying shares of INSM. Below is a chart showing INSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PCG options, SNBR options, or INSM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.