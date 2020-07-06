Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PAYX, SMPL, SPWR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX), where a total of 12,841 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.2% of PAYX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,600 underlying shares of PAYX. Below is a chart showing PAYX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Simply Good Foods Company (Symbol: SMPL) saw options trading volume of 6,230 contracts, representing approximately 623,000 underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of SMPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,389 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 138,900 underlying shares of SMPL. Below is a chart showing SMPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR) saw options trading volume of 17,993 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 49.3% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 10,212 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PAYX options, SMPL options, or SPWR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

