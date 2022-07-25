Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PARA, TGT, ESMT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA), where a total of 30,110 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.1% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 8,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,600 underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 14,818 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $142 strike put option expiring July 29, 2022, with 2,433 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:
And Engagesmart Inc (Symbol: ESMT) saw options trading volume of 2,005 contracts, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.2% of ESMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 498,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of ESMT. Below is a chart showing ESMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
