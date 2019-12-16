Markets
PANW

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PANW, HUM, SHAK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 8,339 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 833,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.6% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,300 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 4,476 contracts, representing approximately 447,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 916,710 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $342.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,900 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $342.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) options are showing a volume of 5,493 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 549,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring January 03, 2020, with 509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,900 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PANW options, HUM options, or SHAK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PANW HUM SHAK

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular