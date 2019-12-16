Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PANW, HUM, SHAK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 8,339 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 833,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.6% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,300 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 4,476 contracts, representing approximately 447,600 underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 916,710 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $342.50 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 469 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,900 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $342.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) options are showing a volume of 5,493 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 549,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $63 strike call option expiring January 03, 2020, with 509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,900 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $63 strike highlighted in orange:

