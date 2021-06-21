Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PANW, CACC, PTON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palo Alto Networks, Inc (Symbol: PANW), where a total volume of 5,122 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 512,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.8% of PANW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring September 17, 2021, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of PANW. Below is a chart showing PANW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC) options are showing a volume of 617 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 61,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of CACC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 127,250 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,000 underlying shares of CACC. Below is a chart showing CACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) saw options trading volume of 44,330 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring September 17, 2021, with 3,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 344,900 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PANW options, CACC options, or PTON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.