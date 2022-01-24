Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PACB, W, LASR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (Symbol: PACB), where a total of 25,031 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.3% of PACB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 28, 2022, with 12,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PACB. Below is a chart showing PACB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 8,729 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 872,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.1% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 460 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 46,000 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And nLight Inc (Symbol: LASR) saw options trading volume of 1,019 contracts, representing approximately 101,900 underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of LASR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 178,400 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of LASR. Below is a chart showing LASR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PACB options, W options, or LASR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

