Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: OXY, GFF, CRSR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY), where a total volume of 78,423 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 7,357 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 735,700 underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
Griffon Corp. (Symbol: GFF) options are showing a volume of 1,521 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 152,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of GFF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 314,555 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of GFF. Below is a chart showing GFF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR) saw options trading volume of 3,105 contracts, representing approximately 310,500 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 668,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,200 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
