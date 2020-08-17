Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: OSTK, MLM, BILL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK), where a total of 50,583 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.6% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 5,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,300 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) options are showing a volume of 4,266 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 426,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.2% of MLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 574,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of MLM. Below is a chart showing MLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bill.com Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL) saw options trading volume of 7,180 contracts, representing approximately 718,000 underlying shares or approximately 74.2% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 968,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,400 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OSTK options, MLM options, or BILL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

