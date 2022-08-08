Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ORGN, UWMC, FRPT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Origin Materials Inc (Symbol: ORGN), where a total of 5,487 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 548,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.6% of ORGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 919,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 244,600 underlying shares of ORGN. Below is a chart showing ORGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

UWM Holdings Corp (Symbol: UWMC) saw options trading volume of 8,405 contracts, representing approximately 840,500 underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of UWMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring August 12, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of UWMC. Below is a chart showing UWMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

And Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT) options are showing a volume of 3,633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 363,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 662,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,608 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,800 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ORGN options, UWMC options, or FRPT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

