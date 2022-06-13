Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ORCL, GATX, DLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 116,632 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 156.2% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 11,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) options are showing a volume of 2,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 205,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136.5% of GATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 150,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of GATX. Below is a chart showing GATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) saw options trading volume of 18,937 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 132.5% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 8,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 851,300 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

