Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ORCL, GATX, DLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL), where a total volume of 116,632 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 156.2% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 11,018 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) options are showing a volume of 2,055 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 205,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 136.5% of GATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 150,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of GATX. Below is a chart showing GATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) saw options trading volume of 18,937 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 132.5% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 8,513 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 851,300 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ORCL options, GATX options, or DLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.