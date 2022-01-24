Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ORA, TRUP, SABR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA), where a total volume of 1,573 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 157,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53% of ORA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 296,900 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,200 underlying shares of ORA. Below is a chart showing ORA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP) saw options trading volume of 1,812 contracts, representing approximately 181,200 underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 343,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 33,100 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sabre Corp (Symbol: SABR) saw options trading volume of 29,135 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 52.6% of SABR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 10,771 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SABR. Below is a chart showing SABR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
