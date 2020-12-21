Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: OPY, DDOG, AGIO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc Class A (D (Symbol: OPY), where a total volume of 885 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 88,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.1% of OPY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 96,050 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,400 underlying shares of OPY. Below is a chart showing OPY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 29,160 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.5% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 15,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: AGIO) options are showing a volume of 6,503 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 650,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.1% of AGIO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 832,185 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,900 underlying shares of AGIO. Below is a chart showing AGIO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

