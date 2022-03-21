Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: OPRX, NUE, CACC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in OptimizeRx Corp (Symbol: OPRX), where a total of 887 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 88,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.5% of OPRX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 195,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,000 underlying shares of OPRX. Below is a chart showing OPRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) options are showing a volume of 15,679 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,200 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Credit Acceptance Corp (Symbol: CACC) options are showing a volume of 522 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 52,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of CACC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 119,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,400 underlying shares of CACC. Below is a chart showing CACC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OPRX options, NUE options, or CACC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.