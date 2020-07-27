Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ONEM, SWKS, RCII

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 1Life Healthcare Inc (Symbol: ONEM), where a total volume of 8,557 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 855,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63% of ONEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 376,700 underlying shares of ONEM. Below is a chart showing ONEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) options are showing a volume of 11,057 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.7% of SWKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $123 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 1,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,100 underlying shares of SWKS. Below is a chart showing SWKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $123 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rent-A-Center Inc. (Symbol: RCII) saw options trading volume of 2,509 contracts, representing approximately 250,900 underlying shares or approximately 62.3% of RCII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 402,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of RCII. Below is a chart showing RCII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ONEM options, SWKS options, or RCII options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.