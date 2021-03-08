Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: OMC, W, CME

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC), where a total of 14,806 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.5% of OMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 4,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 460,500 underlying shares of OMC. Below is a chart showing OMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 16,987 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 71.8% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring April 23, 2021, with 3,359 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,900 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And CME Group (Symbol: CME) options are showing a volume of 15,282 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.8% of CME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 4,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 484,100 underlying shares of CME. Below is a chart showing CME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

