Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: OLLI, YMAB, LMT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (Symbol: OLLI), where a total of 7,359 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 735,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.2% of OLLI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 5,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,600 underlying shares of OLLI. Below is a chart showing OLLI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: YMAB) options are showing a volume of 2,146 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 214,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of YMAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 485,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 720 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,000 underlying shares of YMAB. Below is a chart showing YMAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 11,991 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,200 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for OLLI options, YMAB options, or LMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
