Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: OLED, W, XRX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED), where a total volume of 7,654 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 765,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.7% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 799,775 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring February 28, 2020, with 455 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,500 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 17,915 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.5% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,700 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Xerox Holdings Corp (Symbol: XRX) saw options trading volume of 17,625 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 84.4% of XRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 11,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of XRX. Below is a chart showing XRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OLED options, W options, or XRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

