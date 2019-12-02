Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: OLED, NLOK, ROKU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED), where a total volume of 11,059 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 265.7% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 416,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 3,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 380,500 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

NortonLifeLock Inc (Symbol: NLOK) options are showing a volume of 79,064 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 199.1% of NLOK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 38,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of NLOK. Below is a chart showing NLOK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 363,637 contracts, representing approximately 36.4 million underlying shares or approximately 167.7% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 14,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OLED options, NLOK options, or ROKU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

