Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: OLED, CDLX, SAM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED), where a total volume of 2,828 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 282,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.7% of OLED's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 507,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,700 underlying shares of OLED. Below is a chart showing OLED's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Cardlytics Inc (Symbol: CDLX) options are showing a volume of 1,933 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 193,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of CDLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 347,505 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,000 underlying shares of CDLX. Below is a chart showing CDLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 553 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 55,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 103,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,800 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OLED options, CDLX options, or SAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

