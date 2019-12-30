Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: OKTA, SAVE, AMGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA), where a total volume of 16,178 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE) options are showing a volume of 9,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 996,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 95% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 5,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,600 underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 16,951 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.3% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $242.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 6,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 645,600 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $242.50 strike highlighted in orange:

