Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ODFL, DLTR, BEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL), where a total volume of 3,593 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 359,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.8% of ODFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 784,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,500 underlying shares of ODFL. Below is a chart showing ODFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 14,550 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 7,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 767,200 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN) options are showing a volume of 10,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.9% of BEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 5,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,100 underlying shares of BEN. Below is a chart showing BEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ODFL options, DLTR options, or BEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

