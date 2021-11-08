Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NWSA, CF, ANET

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in News Corp (Symbol: NWSA), where a total of 15,459 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.2% of NWSA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 10,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NWSA. Below is a chart showing NWSA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) saw options trading volume of 14,874 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of CF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,700 underlying shares of CF. Below is a chart showing CF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET) options are showing a volume of 3,208 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 320,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 648,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,000 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NWSA options, CF options, or ANET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

