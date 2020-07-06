Markets
NVDA

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NVDA, DPZ, GS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 96,465 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.3% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 13,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 5,428 contracts, representing approximately 542,800 underlying shares or approximately 80.3% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 675,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,800 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 27,813 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 80.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,700 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, DPZ options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVDA DPZ GS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular