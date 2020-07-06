Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NVDA, DPZ, GS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), where a total volume of 96,465 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87.3% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring July 10, 2020, with 13,177 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) saw options trading volume of 5,428 contracts, representing approximately 542,800 underlying shares or approximately 80.3% of DPZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 675,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,800 underlying shares of DPZ. Below is a chart showing DPZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 27,813 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 80.1% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,097 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,700 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NVDA options, DPZ options, or GS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

