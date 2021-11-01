Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NUE, HLT, PENN

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total of 26,074 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.8% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 05, 2021, with 1,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,600 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (Symbol: HLT) saw options trading volume of 15,343 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 76.6% of HLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 8,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 820,300 underlying shares of HLT. Below is a chart showing HLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 31,371 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.1% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 6,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 685,700 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

