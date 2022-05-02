Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NUE, DISH, VTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total of 34,828 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 101.2% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 10,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) saw options trading volume of 20,726 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 89.2% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,000 underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) options are showing a volume of 13,109 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of VTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,500 underlying shares of VTR. Below is a chart showing VTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NUE options, DISH options, or VTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
