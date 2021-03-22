Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NUAN, BCRX, DIS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nuance Communications Inc (Symbol: NUAN), where a total of 18,094 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.2% of NUAN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 12,465 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of NUAN. Below is a chart showing NUAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: BCRX) saw options trading volume of 42,755 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of BCRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 6,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,200 underlying shares of BCRX. Below is a chart showing BCRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) options are showing a volume of 89,051 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring March 26, 2021, with 11,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

