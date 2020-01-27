Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NOW, TGT, UPS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total of 7,870 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 787,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.2% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 1,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,700 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 29,379 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,576 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,600 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 11,081 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $118 strike put option expiring February 07, 2020, with 1,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,900 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $118 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NOW options, TGT options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Most Popular