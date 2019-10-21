Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NOW, AFL, NAV

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW), where a total volume of 26,243 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 139% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 8,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 829,900 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL) options are showing a volume of 42,552 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 130.8% of AFL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 20,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of AFL. Below is a chart showing AFL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Navistar International Corp. (Symbol: NAV) saw options trading volume of 4,726 contracts, representing approximately 472,600 underlying shares or approximately 120.4% of NAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 392,585 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29.50 strike put option expiring October 25, 2019, with 2,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,800 underlying shares of NAV. Below is a chart showing NAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29.50 strike highlighted in orange:

