Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NKE, REGN, RCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total of 33,117 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.5% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 8,834 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 883,400 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) options are showing a volume of 4,899 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 489,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 972,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 351 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,100 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 24,292 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 423,000 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

