Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, WGO, APPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 241,489 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 24.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 178.5% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 21,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WGO) saw options trading volume of 11,366 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 174.8% of WGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 650,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,598 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,800 underlying shares of WGO. Below is a chart showing WGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS) saw options trading volume of 36,977 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 145.2% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring August 12, 2022, with 4,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 445,200 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, WGO options, or APPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

