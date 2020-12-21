Markets
NFLX

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, NVDA, NK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 71,662 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 185.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,600 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 105,924 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 159.3% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $505 strike put option expiring December 24, 2020, with 4,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,200 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $505 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And NantKwest Inc (Symbol: NK) saw options trading volume of 17,618 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 140% of NK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,900 underlying shares of NK. Below is a chart showing NK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, NVDA options, or NK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX NVDA NK

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular