Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, NVDA, NK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 71,662 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 185.6% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,086 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 508,600 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 105,924 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 159.3% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $505 strike put option expiring December 24, 2020, with 4,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 474,200 underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $505 strike highlighted in orange:

And NantKwest Inc (Symbol: NK) saw options trading volume of 17,618 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 140% of NK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 2,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,900 underlying shares of NK. Below is a chart showing NK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, NVDA options, or NK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.