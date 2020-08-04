Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, LULU, CMG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 132,379 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 122.5% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 11,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 20,490 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 117.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 2,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 4,208 contracts, representing approximately 420,800 underlying shares or approximately 108.8% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 386,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,800 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, LULU options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

