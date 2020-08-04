Markets
NFLX

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, LULU, CMG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total volume of 132,379 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 122.5% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 11,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 20,490 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 117.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 2,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,200 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 4,208 contracts, representing approximately 420,800 underlying shares or approximately 108.8% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 386,935 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1200 strike call option expiring August 07, 2020, with 198 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,800 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, LULU options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX LULU CMG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular