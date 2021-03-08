Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, FL, DKS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 62,302 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 183.8% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,900 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) options are showing a volume of 34,171 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 165.4% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 4,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,900 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 17,576 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.7% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 12, 2021, with 2,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,100 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

