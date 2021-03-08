Markets
NFLX

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, FL, DKS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 62,302 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 183.8% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,459 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,900 underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL) options are showing a volume of 34,171 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 165.4% of FL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 4,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,900 underlying shares of FL. Below is a chart showing FL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) options are showing a volume of 17,576 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.7% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring March 12, 2021, with 2,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,100 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NFLX options, FL options, or DKS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NFLX FL DKS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest