Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, CMG, ADI

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Netflix Inc (Symbol: NFLX), where a total of 178,461 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 17.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 250.8% of NFLX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring September 27, 2019, with 10,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NFLX. Below is a chart showing NFLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 11,122 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 237.8% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 467,790 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $850 strike call option expiring September 27, 2019, with 369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,900 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $850 strike highlighted in orange:

And Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) saw options trading volume of 26,289 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 133.6% of ADI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 13,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of ADI. Below is a chart showing ADI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

