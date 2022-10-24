Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFE, AMEH, GT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE), where a total volume of 6,368 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 636,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.9% of NFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 861,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 463,400 underlying shares of NFE. Below is a chart showing NFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMEH) saw options trading volume of 1,703 contracts, representing approximately 170,300 underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of AMEH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 259,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,000 underlying shares of AMEH. Below is a chart showing AMEH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: GT) saw options trading volume of 24,764 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 65.5% of GT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring November 04, 2022, with 10,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GT. Below is a chart showing GT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NFE options, AMEH options, or GT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.