Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFE, AMEH, GT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE), where a total volume of 6,368 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 636,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73.9% of NFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 861,460 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 463,400 underlying shares of NFE. Below is a chart showing NFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMEH) saw options trading volume of 1,703 contracts, representing approximately 170,300 underlying shares or approximately 65.7% of AMEH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 259,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,000 underlying shares of AMEH. Below is a chart showing AMEH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: GT) saw options trading volume of 24,764 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 65.5% of GT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring November 04, 2022, with 10,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of GT. Below is a chart showing GT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

