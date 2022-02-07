Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NEWR, SAVE, LYFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in New Relic Inc (Symbol: NEWR), where a total volume of 8,009 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 800,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.5% of NEWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 982,805 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,109 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,900 underlying shares of NEWR. Below is a chart showing NEWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE) options are showing a volume of 45,799 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.3% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 8,556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 855,600 underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) saw options trading volume of 48,553 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 78.3% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 11, 2022, with 9,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 980,800 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NEWR options, SAVE options, or LYFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.