Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NET, PLAY, W

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET), where a total of 27,163 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.4% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring December 10, 2021, with 2,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 261,900 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) saw options trading volume of 7,941 contracts, representing approximately 794,100 underlying shares or approximately 68.2% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring December 10, 2021, with 512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,200 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) saw options trading volume of 8,419 contracts, representing approximately 841,900 underlying shares or approximately 65.6% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 862 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,200 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NET options, PLAY options, or W options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.