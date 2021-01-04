Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NEM, SNPS, UNH

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM), where a total of 27,170 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.4% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 3,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,900 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) options are showing a volume of 4,005 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 400,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.2% of SNPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 782,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,272 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,200 underlying shares of SNPS. Below is a chart showing SNPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 14,522 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

