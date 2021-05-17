Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NEE, VRTX, NEM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), where a total volume of 38,233 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.8% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 8,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 863,900 underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) options are showing a volume of 7,330 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 733,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.7% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,700 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

And Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) saw options trading volume of 28,020 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 361,900 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

