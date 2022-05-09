Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NCR, AVYA, LULU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in NCR Corp (Symbol: NCR), where a total of 21,091 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 81.7% of NCR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 8,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 853,100 underlying shares of NCR. Below is a chart showing NCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
Avaya Holdings Corp (Symbol: AVYA) saw options trading volume of 8,855 contracts, representing approximately 885,500 underlying shares or approximately 80% of AVYA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 4,303 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 430,300 underlying shares of AVYA. Below is a chart showing AVYA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 11,199 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.2% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 843 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NCR options, AVYA options, or LULU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
