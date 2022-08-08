Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NCNO, SPLK, STZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in nCino Inc (Symbol: NCNO), where a total of 2,719 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 271,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62% of NCNO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 438,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,400 underlying shares of NCNO. Below is a chart showing NCNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 8,753 contracts, representing approximately 875,300 underlying shares or approximately 61% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 2,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,500 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 5,387 contracts, representing approximately 538,700 underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 888,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 361,700 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NCNO options, SPLK options, or STZ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.