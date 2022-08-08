Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NCNO, SPLK, STZ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in nCino Inc (Symbol: NCNO), where a total of 2,719 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 271,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 62% of NCNO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 438,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,304 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 230,400 underlying shares of NCNO. Below is a chart showing NCNO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK) saw options trading volume of 8,753 contracts, representing approximately 875,300 underlying shares or approximately 61% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring August 26, 2022, with 2,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,500 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 5,387 contracts, representing approximately 538,700 underlying shares or approximately 60.7% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 888,170 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $235 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,617 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 361,700 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $235 strike highlighted in orange:

