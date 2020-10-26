Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NCLH, SPCE, CLX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH), where a total of 91,274 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.9% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 20.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring October 30, 2020, with 13,434 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) options are showing a volume of 80,807 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 30, 2020, with 4,297 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 429,700 underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) options are showing a volume of 4,863 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 486,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of CLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of CLX. Below is a chart showing CLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

