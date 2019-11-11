Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MYOK, QDEL, TWLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in MyoKardia Inc (Symbol: MYOK), where a total volume of 1,699 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 169,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.4% of MYOK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 318,140 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 732 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,200 underlying shares of MYOK. Below is a chart showing MYOK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Quidel Corp. (Symbol: QDEL) options are showing a volume of 784 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 78,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.2% of QDEL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 150,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 515 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 51,500 underlying shares of QDEL. Below is a chart showing QDEL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) saw options trading volume of 23,521 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $97 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 2,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,800 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

