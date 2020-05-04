Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MYGN, GS, BGS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Symbol: MYGN), where a total volume of 4,151 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 415,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.4% of MYGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 856,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of MYGN. Below is a chart showing MYGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (the (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 18,639 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring May 08, 2020, with 1,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,600 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) options are showing a volume of 6,338 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 633,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.5% of BGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 3,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 314,600 underlying shares of BGS. Below is a chart showing BGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

