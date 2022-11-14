Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MVIS, GEO, COST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Microvision Inc. (Symbol: MVIS), where a total of 36,457 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 211.4% of MVIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 8,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,000 underlying shares of MVIS. Below is a chart showing MVIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) options are showing a volume of 32,013 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 163.3% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 16,257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 31,344 contracts, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares or approximately 152.8% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $512.50 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,178 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,800 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $512.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MVIS options, GEO options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.