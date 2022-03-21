Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MU, TTWO, COF

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 119,922 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 50.7% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 23.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring March 25, 2022, with 9,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 933,100 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) saw options trading volume of 9,362 contracts, representing approximately 936,200 underlying shares or approximately 46.9% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,100 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 15,766 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,000 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MU options, TTWO options, or COF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.